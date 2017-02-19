The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as Glenwood City resident Logan T. Reese. The 28-year-old allegedly killed his mother, identified as 49-year-old Charlene Wold, at 733 N. Meadow Drive in the town of Hudson.

Another apparent victim in the case, identified as a 49-year-old man, sustained stab wounds to the head. Scott Knudson, chief deputy for the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office, said that man, whose name was not immediately released, was transported to Regions Hospital in St. Paul.

He is expected to survive, Knudson said, as is another male allegedly attacked with a stick at the Meadow Drive house. That person was treated and released.

A total of five relatives, including Reese and Wold, were involved in the town of Hudson incident.

“It was a very tragic night for the family,” he said.

Knudson said Reese was the sole aggressor in the attack, which led to a “rapidly evolving” incident involving multiple agencies.

“It was dangerous for the public, it was dangerous for law enforcement,” he said. “It was a concerning situation.”

No law enforcement members were injured during the hours-long incident, during which Reese allegedly fired multiple rounds at officers.

Investigators, including a team from the Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory, remained at the home into Sunday afternoon. The property, with a sign reading “Welcome to Spot’s Dog Grooming” attached to the address post, contained several vehicles parked there, along with

According to a news release:

Deputies were called at 11:34 p.m. to the town of Hudson home for a “violent domestic dispute” where a man, later identified as Reese, had stabbed one family member and beaten another with a stick.

While other family members took shelter in a garage on the property, Wold remained in the house with Reese, who was armed. Deputies entered the house and found Wold with “obvious stab wounds.” She was taken to an ambulance before being pronounced dead.

Knudson said it’s not clear what led to the attacks.

Deputies unsuccessfully searched the area for Reese before learning he had likely left in a white Pontiac Grand Am before leaving the scene.

Revelations in Glenwood City

As deputies made their way to Reese’s 745 First St. apartment around 12:46 a.m. Sunday, a neighbor there reported a fire in Reese’s unit.

Knudson said officers continued to investigate the scene of the Glenwood City fire on Sunday. Initial indications appeared the fire was contained to Reese’s apartment in the 16-unit complex, Knudson said.

Property manager Cheryl Welch said Sunday that damage was limited to Reese’s unit, but that some and water damage forced the other residents to evacuate.

She said though she didn’t have a lot of interaction with Reese, he never struck her as someone who would have exacting the violence described by authorities.

“He’s been good” as a renter, Welch said. “I would not have expected this.”

She said Reese had lived at the complex -- a subsidized housing facility for disabled people and senior citizens -- about two years. The fire displaced nine residents who were receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.

No one witnessed the fire being set, but Welch said authorities told her Reese intentionally set the blaze.

The Countryside Cooperative gas station in Glenwood City was abuzz Sunday morning as community members caught up with one another about the previous night’s events.

A Glenwood City man who knew Wold and her family said he was still coming to grips with the realization that she was gone.

Wold, he said, “was a very nice gal, very charming.”

“I knew them all,” said the man, who didn’t wish to share his name. “It’s sad.”

Pursuit to Minnesota

The incident continued to unfold when a Woodville police officer spotted a car matching the description of Reese’s at 1:15 a.m. on Highway 12. The officer followed the car and kept its emergency lights off while waiting for other officers to assist.

While that officer waited, the driver of the suspicious vehicle fired a shot toward the officer. That set off a pursuit that involved an attempt to stop the car with spike strips.

Other Wisconsin agencies joined in the pursuit, including St. Croix County sheriff’s deputies, Baldwin police, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Amery police, St. Croix Falls police and lastly, the Chisago (Minn.) County Sheriff’s Office, as the pursuit traversed 50 miles.

The chase ended in Chisago County, where Reese fired “multiple rounds” at officers before crashing into a median on Highway 8. Reese fired more shots at officers after the crash.

Reese was found dead in his car at 2:05 a.m. He died of a self-inflicted gunshot.

The Chisago County Sheriff’s Office said it deployed its SWAT team at the incident, which occurred in Taylors Falls.

Knudson said initial indications were that Reese was the only one shooting during the pursuit.

“I don’t think we ever had a chance to get into a position where gunfire would be exchanged,” he said.

According to the release, the “very complex case” remains under investigation and is headed up on the Wisconsin side by the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office. Chisago County authorities are leading the investigative effort in Minnesota.

Shilts thanked “the various agencies who assisted and continue to assist my office with this investigation.”

According to Wisconsin online court records, Reese was convicted of carrying a concealed weapon -- a misdemeanor -- and a second drunken-driving offense at a 2014 St. Croix County court trial. He was acquitted of three other counts of carrying a concealed weapon in the trial.

Knudson said law enforcement was aware of Reese, having responded to different calls at different residences over several years.

“There were several situations where a little extra caution was used” in dealing with Reese, he said.