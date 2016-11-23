Hastings man, a former teacher, sentenced for stalking 12-year-old student
A 26-year-old Hastings man, Cody Woodrow Hansen, has been sentenced for stalking a middle school student.
According to the Dakota County Attorney’s Office, Hansen was sentenced late Thursday, Nov. 17, to five years of probation and 30 days of electronic home monitoring for every year of probation. The sentence was given in connection with numerous messages Hansen sent to a 12-year-old female student via Snapchat between November of 2015 and early January of 2016. Hansen previously pleaded guilty to the crime on Aug. 18, 2016.
“We are pleased to have held this former teacher accountable for this troubling and inappropriate behavior, which is a crime under Minnesota law,” said Dakota County Attorney James Backstrom.
According to the criminal complaint, Hansen was a teacher at an Eagan middle school when he sent numerous messages on multiple occasions to a 12-year-old student via Snapchat.
He sent messages telling her he thought she was cute, asking if she had ever kissed someone and if she was single. He told her that he was older, that he could get in trouble for talking to her and that she shouldn’t tell anyone that they were talking.
The student told him he was creeping her out, that what he was doing was “illegal,” “extremely weird” and “harassing.” She told police that she felt uncomfortable and unsafe when she was in his class at school.
Hansen admitted to police in January that he had sent messages to the student. He said he found her username through her Instagram account and that he had used four different usernames to send messages to her. He told officers that he sent the messages because he was struggling with a personal problem he identified as “lust” and that “talking” did something for him.