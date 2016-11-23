“We are pleased to have held this former teacher accountable for this troubling and inappropriate behavior, which is a crime under Minnesota law,” said Dakota County Attorney James Backstrom.

According to the criminal complaint, Hansen was a teacher at an Eagan middle school when he sent numerous messages on multiple occasions to a 12-year-old student via Snapchat.

He sent messages telling her he thought she was cute, asking if she had ever kissed someone and if she was single. He told her that he was older, that he could get in trouble for talking to her and that she shouldn’t tell anyone that they were talking.

The student told him he was creeping her out, that what he was doing was “illegal,” “extremely weird” and “harassing.” She told police that she felt uncomfortable and unsafe when she was in his class at school.

Hansen admitted to police in January that he had sent messages to the student. He said he found her username through her Instagram account and that he had used four different usernames to send messages to her. He told officers that he sent the messages because he was struggling with a personal problem he identified as “lust” and that “talking” did something for him.