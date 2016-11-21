Stranded hunter rescued after falling into Mississippi River

The man was hunting alone Saturday when he somehow slipped and fell in the water between his 16-foot boat and the shore. Wet and cold, he called his son on his cellphone, and emergency crews were dispatched at 6:45 p.m. to Lions Levee Park in St. Paul Park.

Cottage Grove rescue crews launched an airboat, and St. Paul Park fire officials assisted with their rescue boat. Redenius said dispatchers might have "pinged" the man's cellphone to help determine his location on an island near Grey Cloud Island Township.

"The guys on the airboat were able to find him on shore," Redenius said.

The man had been on the island for at least a half-hour after his fall. It was below 30 degrees in the area Saturday evening.

As emergency crews brought the man back to Lions Levee Park, his son had launched his own boat to go out and retrieve his father's boat.

The hunter initially declined medical attention, but later decided to be transported to Regions Hospital in St. Paul. It was a non-emergency transport, Redenius said.