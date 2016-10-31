According to a press release, the inmate has been identified as Cameron Brian Leftwich, 37 years of age, who resided in Eagan. Leftwich was arrested by the Eagan Police for felony domestic assault that occurred in their city on Oct. 27.

Leslie said that Leftwich was discovered hanging in his cell by a correctional deputy during routine rounds in the housing unit just prior to midnight on Oct. 28. Lifesaving efforts were begun by jail staff, later assisted by deputies and medics, but these efforts were unsuccessful. Initial information indicates that all jail procedures and protocol were followed by staff.

An investigation is underway by the Sheriff’s Office, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner and the Minnesota Department of Corrections.