According to police, on Sunday, Oct. 9, at approximately 4 p.m., a man reportedly attempted to abduct a 10-year-old female from Lower Hannah's Bend Park in Cannon Falls. The suspect grabbed the girl and carried her while running across the park. The girl was able to get away when he put her down to catch his breath.

Police describe the suspect as a white male in his 20s with dark brown hair, approximately 6 feet tall and weighing approximately 180 pounds. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a white or yellow animated/cartoon drawing over the left side that was dirty in appearance or design, light color blue denim baggy jeans with some holes in each knee, black dirty work boots and sunglasses with hot pink frames and black lenses. The hood of his sweatshirt was tied and pulled in to cover his head and the majority of his face. His voice was described as being slightly deeper than average in tone.

Police are also hoping to speak with a bystander: there was a father with two small children playing at Lower Hannah's Bend Park at the playground just before the incident occurred. Police said they would like to speak with him about anything he might have seen while at or leaving the park. Police are interested in speaking with the adult to determine what information he can add to the investigation.

Police are requesting that anyone who was in the area of Hannah's Bend Park, Cannon Valley Fair Grounds or the new DNR bike trail from Cannon Falls to Lake Byllesby between 3-5 p.m. On Sunday, Oct. 9, to contact the police department at 507-263-2278.

The department offered reassurances to residents in the area that the community is still considered to be safe.

“The Cannon Falls Police Department also wants to reassure our community that Cannon Falls is a safe place to live, work and play,” according to a Tuesday morning press release, “but like any other community things do happen which is why we advise that people lock their cars, houses and if they see something suspicious to report it. This does not mean that you should alter your activities, just be vigilant to what is occurring.”