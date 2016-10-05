Hastings man accused of breaking into Grand Forks home

A 27-year-old from Hastings, Minn., faces multiple charges after police said he tried to break into a Grand Forks, N.D., home.

Officers were responding at 9:58 p.m. Monday to the 500 block of South Fourth Street for a report of a suspicious person when dispatchers received a call about an attempted break-in, according to a news release. Police spotted a man matching the description given by the caller, but he ran away between houses before he was arrested on the rear deck of a home in the 400 block of Franklin Avenue, according to the release.

Police identified the suspect as Hastings resident Joshua Thomas Miller. Residents of the Franklin Avenue house told police Miller attempted to break into the home by kicking the front door, but the homeowner pushed the door shut, keeping the alleged perpetrator out, according to the release.

Two vehicles also were entered in the area, with damage to one.

Miller is expected to be charged with attempted criminal trespass and two counts of unlawful entry into a vehicle, all Class C felonies. He also faces a criminal mischief charge.

Each Class C felony carries a maximum sentence of five years in jail and a $10,000 fine.