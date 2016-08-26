Man arrested in Afton for possible hostage situation

Washington County Sheriff's deputies arrested a man in Afton Friday morning for an alleged assault.

Deputies responded to the 3200 block of St. Croix Trail South at approximately 6:45 a.m. after a caller said two women approached him and told him to call 911.

One of the women reportedly told the caller that the women were being held hostage, according to the dispatch call.

Deputies arrested an adult man after arriving to the scene in the downtown area of Afton.

The incident prompted a large police response because of initial dispatch information that the man had a firearm.

Commander Chéri Dexter, an investigator for the department, said the attorney's office is planning to file charges Monday.

The investigation is ongoing, she said.