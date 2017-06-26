The new location is nearly five times larger than what it was in their location in the industrial park area of Hastings. Josh Fox said the new location includes a showroom that showcases outdoor living. Customers will be able to see and feel every style and pattern before they get something, he said.

Precision was founded in 1981 by John P. Fox, Josh's father. John died in 2011, but he built the family-based company and laid the groundwork for the future. Since then, Josh, Scottie Zuzek and Joby Nolan purchased Precision and are working to continue to grow in the Hastings community.

"We want people to know that we want to reinvest in the community and we really do want to be here for the long haul," Josh said.

Nolan said that he has been around Precision since he could pick up a shovel. He said he is excited to see the growth in the company. In the past year, he said that they have grown by a full landscape crew. The new location provides more room to store equipment and bulk materials. Nolan said that he sees the growth of the business as an opportunity.

"We are really looking to grow and provide opportunities for our employees and customers," he said.

Zuzek said that when he started at the company in 1986, there were about five employees and only one pickup truck. Zuzek said that he has watched the company grow into a full service landscape and property maintenance company. More than 35 years after it began, the company now has about 40 employees and 14 trucks.

Zuzek said that the size of the projects the company can take on has grown immensely. They are able to take on much larger projects because of the experience and knowledge they have with their employees.

"We don't walk away from anything," Zuzek said of different projects that may come their way.

The new location will allow for even more room to grow, he added. At the old location, there wasn't a lot of space for the employees to eat lunch or do paperwork; but, the new location has room.

Zuzek said he hopes to keep expanding at a rate that is sustainable, though they will still be the small town company they have always been.

"We are still that small town company even though we are going to grow," Zuzek said. "Our goal is to grow in size and still have that small town feel."