Chipotle hosts fundraiser for United Heroes League
On Wednesday, March 1, half of all fundraiser sales at all Minnesota Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants will benefit the United Heroes League (UHL). Formerly known as Defending the Blue Line, the Minneapolis-based nonprofit provides free sports equipment, game tickets, grants and summer camps to children of military members nationwide, making it easier for them to stay healthy and active while their families serve the country.
Between 10:45 a.m. and 10 p.m. March 1, 65 restaurants will donate 50 percent of all participant proceeds to UHL. There are three ways to make sure half of your readers’ lunch/dinner benefits UHL: bring in the flyer, show the social media posts or mention the fundraiser at checkout.