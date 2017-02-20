"Emily's Bakery & Deli is a great example of a family-owned, local business that helps boost our economy," Klobuchar said. "I was delighted to serve their treats for my guests here in Washington."

Emily's Bakery & Deli has been a staple in Hastings since 1906. This local favorite is known for its Paczkis, cheesecakes and custom-built sandwiches.

Klobuchar hosts "Minnesota Morning" every Thursday when the Senate is in session and invites all Minnesotans who are visiting Washington. Visitors can hear first-hand accounts of Klobuchar's work in the Senate, mingle with fellow Minnesotans visiting Washington, meet the senator's staff, and take photographs with the senator. To get more information on attending "Minnesota Morning,'' visit Sen. Klobuchar's website at klobuchar.senate.gov or call her office at 202-224-3244.