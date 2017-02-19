"This money is available because of our members' generous donations to the Helping Neighbors program," said Greg Miller, Dakota Electric president and CEO. "Dakota Electric is merely the conduit and is pleased to make the donations on our members' behalf."

Dakota Electric's Helping Neighbors is an ongoing program established by the Helping Neighbors Trust. Since its inception in 1994, the Helping Neighbors program has donated $570,552 to assist people in need.

Dakota Electric members interested in making tax-deductible contributions to the Helping Neighbors program have the option of making a single donation or a recurring monthly donation, which can be put on the electric bill. For more information, members may contact Dakota Electric at 651-463-6212 or visit www.dakotaelectric.com.