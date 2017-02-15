Red Wing nudges into first place in $500K contest
In an update posted to the Small Business Revolution's Facebook page, Red Wing has moved into first place in the voting for a $500,000 downtown revitalization package.
LINK: Click here to vote
Contest organizers said after nearly a full week of the standings remaining the same, Red Wing has narrowly moved into the lead on Feb. 15. Voting closes at 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16.
Red Wing was announced as one of five finalists Thursday morning, Feb. 9 out of nearly 14,000 nominations. Other finalists are Bristol Borough, Pa., Georgetown, S.C., Kingsburg, Calif., and North Adams, Mass.