Gabe Reid, owner of Comfort By Design, brings more than 20 years of experience to the business. He got started as an installer for Freier's Electric & Heating in Ellsworth and worked his way up into management. He purchased that business in 2012, and in 2014, he purchased Osceola Plumbing & Heating as well. The Hastings purchase will add a fourth location to the Comfort By Design family.

Reid said he initially spoke about the purchase with Tom Haley, owner of Haley Comfort Systems, about a year ago. They spoke again about a month ago, turning concept into reality.

For Reid, the Hastings site is an opportunity to expand his business into a new Twin Cities region. Comfort By Design already has locations in Ellsworth, Hudson and Osceola, all in Wisconsin.

"We're really looking to target the southern side of the metro," Reid said.

Although it's selling the Hastings showroom, Haley Comfort Systems is not leaving business behind. It will continue to do business in its Rochester location.

Reid said the two companies are in the middle of the transition now. This week, they're bringing additional staff into the Hastings store. New signage for the front of the building is also on its way. Inside the showroom, Reid said little will change.

"Tom's done a great job with the building," he said.

Overall, the biggest change, besides the store's name, will be in new services. Existing Hastings customers won't lose any of the service they're accustomed to.

"Everything that Haley's offered, we'll offer the same," Reid said.

But there will be a few extras. Haley Comfort Systems specializes in sales and services for fireplaces and HVAC (heating and cooling) systems. Comfort By Design plans to add its electrical, plumbing and renewable energy (geothermal and solar electric) services here in Hastings. Those services are already being offered at Reid's three other locations.

The transition will be complete as of March 1.

Reid, an Ellsworth resident, said he's looking forward to getting involved with the Hastings community and plans to have his business join the Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce, get involved with the Rotary and participate in community events.

"We're a family-owned business and we work hard to work with the community," he said.

Comfort By Design's website is www.ComfortByDesign.net. The phone number is 800-370-6545.