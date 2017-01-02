Casual Day nets $365 for Project Share
The staff at First National Bank in Hastings raised $365 this year by donating $1 each week to dress in casual clothes on Fridays. With the money they raised, the staff adopted a family through the Hastings Family Service Project Share Adopt-A-Family program.
"It's so nice to be able to do this together as a staff," said teller Joyce Schmidt, "we had so much fun shopping and wrapping."
This is the third year the branch has held the fundraising event.
"(It is) something nice we can do collectively as a staff and have some fun at the same time," said Chad Collignon, branch president.