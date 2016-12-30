Businesses in downtown Hastings participated in the contest. Lynn Hoeschen, who helped organize the contest, estimated that about a dozen businesses took part in the decorating.

The Emporium featured a decorated dollhouse surrounded by Santas in one window, while several holiday figurines and a Christmas tree decorated the other window. The Hoeschens decorated their windows with lights, garland and a picturesque holiday village.

First place won a traveling trophy, and all three winners receive a plaque they can place in their stores. Judges for the competition were Mayor Paul Hicks, Fire and EMS Director Mike Schutt and Jessica Bierbrauer, the executive director of Friends of Freedom Park.