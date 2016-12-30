Search
    Vintage Inspirations wins DBA window display decorating contest

    By Alec Hamilton on Dec 30, 2016 at 1:41 p.m.
    One of the windows in the Emporium took on a dollhouse theme, with holiday planters outside.1 / 9
    Inside the Town Cobbler's windows was a detailed Christmas village.2 / 9
    Vintage Inspiration's second window was full of lit trees and a Santa bearing stuffed bears.3 / 9
    The Town Cobbler windows were full of lights and evergreen garlands. (Composite image)4 / 9
    In one window, Vintage Inspirations set up a scene full of snowmen and Santa. (Star Gazette photos by Katrina Styx)5 / 9
    Another window at the Emporium shows off several holiday figures.6 / 9
    The Carousel set up a winter wonderland scene in its front windows.7 / 9
    Lah-Tee-Dah's windows got a little frosty for the competition.8 / 9
    The Grinch was taking it easy inside the Chrysalis window.9 / 9

    The fifth annual window display decorating contest hosted by the Hastings Downtown Business Association was judged this past week and the winners were revealed. Vintage Inspirations, owned by Teea Orner, took first place with their displays of Santa and snowmen. Second place went to The Emporium and owner Karen Green Jung, while third place was won by The Town Cobbler and Kevin and Lynn Hoeschen.

    Businesses in downtown Hastings participated in the contest. Lynn Hoeschen, who helped organize the contest, estimated that about a dozen businesses took part in the decorating.

    The Emporium featured a decorated dollhouse surrounded by Santas in one window, while several holiday figurines and a Christmas tree decorated the other window. The Hoeschens decorated their windows with lights, garland and a picturesque holiday village.

    First place won a traveling trophy, and all three winners receive a plaque they can place in their stores. Judges for the competition were Mayor Paul Hicks, Fire and EMS Director Mike Schutt and Jessica Bierbrauer, the executive director of Friends of Freedom Park.

    Alec Hamilton

    Alec Hamilton is a sports reporter and general assignment reporter at the Hastings Star Gazette. He is a journalism graduate of Drake University.

    ahamilton@rivertowns.net
    (651) 319-4502
