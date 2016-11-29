Online grocery shopping service comes to Hastings Wal-Mart

According to the Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce, which visited the facility earlier this month, the Hastings store is one of the first Wal-Mart stores in Minnesota to launch the new service.

The online grocery shopping service started in the Hastings store Nov. 10. Store manager Dustin Magnan said the customers think the service is great so far.

“They love the convenience, it’s all about being able to sit in your kitchen or in your pantry and pick out all of the items and...order from the convenience of home,” Magnan said.

In preparation of the launch, Magnan said the store hired on a new department manager, new assistant manager and hired on personal shoppers as well. The new employees were trained and had an opportunity to practice before the launch. They even went to other stores that had already implemented the service to get some hands-on training.

The personal shoppers are even trained on what merchandise they are picking. Magnan said they are trained to find the best of the best items.

“The service is entrusting our personal shoppers to shop for the customer because they are not able to see the produce or the bakery so (the personal shoppers) are trained to pick out the best of the best merchandise,” Magnan said.

Once the groceries are ordered online and picked up by the personal shoppers in store, they are sorted and bagged.

The customer can arrive during their designated pick up time and pull into a designated parking space in the back of the store at the pick-up location. Then, employees will load the bags into the customer’s vehicle for them.

Magnan said there are two ways to handle a pick up at the store. The store can either call the customer ahead of time to find out when they are on their way to the store to pick up their groceries, or the customer to use the Wal-Mart app. The app allows the store employees to see how far away a vehicle is when they are on the way to pick up groceries.

“We’re just excited to be able to offer a different type of shopping experience,” Magnan said. “This is kind of the way that shopping is going, allowing people to order online and have that capability of picking it up in the stores as well as being able to come and shop in the building.”