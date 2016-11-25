Provincial Bank is now Frandsen Bank & Trust

“We’re very excited about this change and very excited about the opportunity that Frandsen brings to us,” said Troy Weathers, market president of Frandsen Bank & Trust in Hastings.

Mike Watters, owner of Provincial Bank, decided to sell his business as he was looking to retire, Weathers said. Frandsen Financial Corporation was the most suitable of seven offers.

“Mike was very specific about the buyer of the bank being someone that would keep the people in place and adopt the philosophies that he worked so hard to put into place and kind of mimic what we had been doing,” Weathers said, “and the broker said (to) expect three to four suitors; we ended up having seven suitors for us, so that says a lot about how Mike ran a bank.”

Dennis Frandsen, the CEO of Frandsen Corporation, came to Hastings personally to introduce himself, Weathers said. Weathers described Frandsen as a premiere gentlemen and said it says a lot about an organization when the founder does something like that.

Frandsen Bank & Trust brings new resources to Hastings. Weathers said there is now mobile and online banking services. Someone can take a picture with their phone and deposit their check directly from the phone. That’s an option for both personal banking and business banking, he said.

In addition, there are more resources in terms of personnel. The staff at the bank is the same, but they have experts at other Frandsen Bank & Trust locations who specialize in various services.

Other new resources include a marketing budget, agricultural lending, complete investment services, wealth management and more.

There are many benefits to being part of the larger organization, but the best benefit is that they are still small in the community with the same people, Weathers said.

“I think what makes us unique is we’re kind of the new kid on the block with the new name but we’ve been here for 10 years,” Weathers said.

Frandsen Bank & Trust in Hastings still has a “community first” philosophy. Weathers said the bank still puts the needs of the customer first and they will continue to support community initiatives they have supported in the past. The bank was a contributor to the Hastings Rotary Pavilion and are supportive of events like Gobble Gait.

“We still are a small community bank, but we’ve got the backing of the big major investment bank,” Weathers said.

With all the changes, the bank is looking for additional support staff to help grow the business.

“We have the right product, we have the right services, we have the right attitude, we just got to add a few more people to help us do that,” Weathers said.