Custom home design studio coming to Hastings

Hastings native Tyler Walker is the owner, and he is excited about the new venture. He studied architectural drafting and estimating at Dunwoody University and studied environmental design at North Dakota State University. Walker is partnering with Wausau Homes to open the design studio in Hastings and said he is excited to work with the company.

“They’re expanding and growing and they’re building really nice houses,” Walker said.

The new design studio will give people opportunities to look through all the materials like carpet, countertops, siding, windows, shingles, doors and more. In addition, there are 119 different floor plans customers can choose from. Each one of those floor plans can be customized, but if the homebuyer wants to “come in with a hand drawn house on a piece of paper and say build this, we can do that also,” Walker said.

Another feature in the design studio is the 3D viewing area. Customers will be able to look through the building plans and design with a virtual tour. They will be able to go through every room, see how the furniture fits, see if they like the cabinets and more.

“They get to experience their house before it is built and see what the aesthetics are and see what the feeling is inside it,” Walker said, “and even if tiny little things bug them we can make that change, it’s no big deal.”

Walker said one thing that sets Wausau Homes apart from other contractors are two guarantees: the price and a move-in date set within 90 days of signing the paperwork.

“We set a firm price and firm date and it’s non-negotiable,” Walker said. “Those two things are 100 percent hit every single time.

That guarantee has worked out for Wausau Homes so far and Walker said it could have something to do with the fact that the framing of the homes are done in a factory. Wausau Homes frames all the homes in a weather controlled facility with precision and stud spacing done mechanically.

“It’s precision, I mean it’s perfect,” Walker said.

Wausau Homes, based in Wausau, Wis., has been building custom homes in partnership with local builders throughout the midwest for over 50 years.