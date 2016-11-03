Caturia-Smidt transitions into new ownership

“It’s a good match, and it just came along at the right time when I was trying to slow down a little bit,” said Steve Smidt, who had owned Caturia-Smidt since 1997.

Smidt said he still plans to work at Caturia-Smidt as a funeral director and in an advisory role, but the day-to-day operations are now in the hands of Starkson. Starkson began working at Caturia-Smidt a few years ago, but he has been working in funeral homes since he was a freshman in high school. He was very active in the daily operations and set the goal for himself that he would one day like to own a funeral home. He went on to get his degree in mortuary science from the University of Minnesota and gained experience working in a couple different funeral homes before moving to Hastings.

Starkson said he has seen how Smidt operated Caturia-Smidt over the years and he would like to follow through with that same dedication he has seen. He is already involved with the community through the Hastings Rivertown Lions Club, as an ambassador with the Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce and an active member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton. He said he wants to continue to show how vested he is in the community at Caturia-Smidt.

“I’m a very detailed person and I want to make sure every person we serve here is taken care of, and that’s just a priority of mine to do,” Starkson said.

In addition to the Caturia-Smidt Funeral Home, Starkson also purchased two more funeral home locations. The Starkson & Steffel Funeral and Cremation Service is located in Waseca and Janesville. Starkson said the great thing about having three different locations is being able to share resources. The location in Janesville also houses the family-owned crematory, allowing them to personally handle every detail a family may choose.

Starkson said he has a business partner working in the Waseca and Janesville funeral homes, so he will be able to focus on the Hastings community. However, Caturia-Smidt will be able to share resources like staff, part-time help and vehicles with the other two funeral homes under the direction of Starkson.

Smidt said he hopes to see it continue on at Caturia-Smidt like they have for 75 years. “This community will be well served by Jesse and all of the staff affiliated with Caturia-Smidt,” Smidt said. “It’s going to be very much business as usual.”