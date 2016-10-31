Pure Salon now open in Midtown Center

“I was ready to settle in and call this home,” she said.

Owning her own salon has always been one of her goals, she said.

“This is honestly my passion,” she said. “... I love making people feel good about themselves.”

Her passion started when she was about 12 years old. Her aunt was a hairdresser. Robinson said it was her aunt that taught her how to French braid.

“Ever since then I’ve wanted to be like her,” she said.

She attended high school in Prescott and went to beauty school in 1995. She has been working in the hair care industry ever since, most of her time spent right here in Hastings. She’s also worked in other industries, she said, but always kept doing hair at least on the side. Her career includes work for other local salon owners as well.

“And I’ve had great experiences with all of them,” she said.

Robinson’s new salon offers full service hair care based on the Aveda concept, she said. She chose Aveda not only because it’s where she trained, but also because it offers all plant-based products, she said.

“I have a lot of allergies myself,” she said, adding that the natural products don’t produce negative reactions for her customers.

The salon is located at 109 W. 12th St., at the corner of 12th and Eddy streets. A couple years ago, the space was occupied by Mike’s Barbershop.

Robinson said her mother helped her pick the spot. Her mother had owned a flower shop in Hastings for many years, also located in Midtown Center, and suggested to Robinson that it was the right area to open her salon.

For now, the only stylist in Pure Salon is Robinson herself, but she intends to stick around awhile.

“I’m here, I’m staying here,” she said.

The salon is open Tuesday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. It is closed Sundays and Mondays.

The phone number is 651-319-6686.