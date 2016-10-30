She even remembers ironing hair with a real iron before flat irons.

“Now we have irons that do that and yet you can take your flat iron and you can curl it,” Johnson said.

The style changes Johnson has seen through her career have occurred gradually over time. But in September she saw more than 500 rule changes made by the Minnesota Board of Cosmetologist Examiners regarding cosmetology practices happen all at once. The rules went into effect Sept. 13 for the cosmetologists in the state’s 5,500 salons. Most of the rule changes reflect health and safety regulations, such as how to properly wash hands, disinfect tools and handle exposure to blood and bodily fluid.

Johnson said a lot of the rules that have been changed or added are lot of things they have been told to do or have been doing already, but they are actually written down now.

“Sometimes you have to remind people about how to do things properly,” Johnson said. That is what the state is doing with the new rule changes.

Medusa’s Hair Parlour recently opened up in downtown Hastings just before the new rules were implemented. Owner Amanda Cherry said she emailed the board many times during that process just to clarify what the older rules meant because they were worded in a way that could be interpreted in more than one way.

Cherry said she thinks the updated version of the rules are more user-friendly and that is probably what the board was trying to do. Overall she said the updates are a good thing.

“I know a lot of people probably rolled their eyes about how detailed it is now, but I mean that’s what’s going to keep you with wonderful inspection reports is knowing exactly what you can and can’t do,” Cherry said.

Sheila Westberg, the manager at the Hastings Marketplace Great Clips, said she has heard some stylists say they don’t like the detailed rules because the wordiness scares them. But she thinks it is a good thing.

“I like the details...I like when it’s broken down so we know each step we have to have,” Westberg said.

Since Great Clips isn’t a full service salon, Westberg said many of the new rules don’t apply to them, but one that did was the continuing education. All operators or salon managers must have four hours of continuing education when they renew their licenses. The professional practice continuing education courses may be based on product chemistry and chemistry interaction, proper use of machines and instruments, business management and human relations, or techniques relevant to the type of license held.

Westberg said her license is due for renewal in January, so she immediately took a class when she heard about the continuing education. But she said it’s a great idea.

“I don’t think there’s anything wrong with furthering our education,” she said.