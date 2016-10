Hometown Ace Hardware in Hastings has added a new live bait tank to its store, making it the only place in Hastings where live fishing bait is sold, according to owner Jake Morri. The tanks carry crappie minnows, fat heads, suckers and more, Morri said.

Recommended for you

The tank is a feature that Morri had planned to install since he opened the store earlier this year.

For more information, call the store at 651-346-1664.