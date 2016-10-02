YMCA members are first to make a basket at new gymnasium

Pictured in the front row, from left, are Ron Gilbertson, John Hildebrandt, Weston Shult, Violet Shult, Jeff Schommer, Rita Molitor and Derrick Jaeger. In the back are Dick Cragg, Clint Shult, Tammy Schult, Todd Siewert, Michelle Tjomsland and Marcus Cass. (Submitted photo)

Members bid in a silent auction to win the honor of throwing the first shot at each of the six baskets lining the walls. The winners counted down to 8 a.m., when they threw the basket and officially opened the gym.

The gym is part of an ongoing expansion project that also includes new exercise studios and expanded locker rooms. The new space will allow the Hastings Y to advance the work it began when it opened its doors nine years ago, acting as a partner in the community by offering even more innovative healthy living programs to serve youth, families, adults and seniors in Hastings.