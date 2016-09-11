Wagner has had a long and successful career at Smead, during which he has held various positions within the sales organization, including sales correspondent, sales representative, national account manager and director of category management. Most recently, Wagner held the position of director of national accounts.

“During his tenure at Smead, Dan has established strong customer relationships and has been instrumental in the development and growth of key accounts,” said Casey Avent, president of Smead. “As our first director of category management, he was responsible for leading the development of valuable fact-based analysis and insights into consumer behaviors. In addition, Dan has extensive knowledge in our corporate processes and has led initiatives to improve both the sales and category management departments. With his background and wealth of experience we are excited that Dan has accepted this position to lead our sales team.”

Smead Manufacturing Company, a leader in office filing products and records management systems, was established in 1906 in Hastings. Smead is a privately held, certified Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) offering thousands of organizational products for use in the home or office.