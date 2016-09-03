Hastings YMCA launches ‘Finish the Job’ campaign

The outside of the addition is looking sharp with dark siding and expansive windows. (Submitted photo)

The Hastings YMCA is closing in on its building expansion fundraising goal. To help drive support through the end of the fundraising campaign, the YMCA is adding some new incentives for donors.

The YMCA is still about $79,000 short of its $1.43 million goal. The money is being used to pay for the building expansion currently under construction. The new expansion adds a gymnasium and programming space, and expands and remodels the locker rooms.

According to YMCA Executive Director Derrick Jaeger, the YMCA is hoping to achieve its goal by the end of September. To accomplish that, the YMCA is launching a “Finish the Job” campaign. Anyone who asks a team member or volunteer how they can help and picks up a card will be entered into a weekly drawing. Board members and staff will be working at the facility to talk with people about the project and campaign. Pledges are not required to be entered into the drawing, but Jaeger said the YMCA hopes that after talking with YMCA representatives, people will want to help out.

Prizes include a local restaurant- and movie-night-out (Sept. 6-11), two tickets to the Ryder Cup and 18 holes for four at Dakota Pines (Sept. 12-18), a boat cruise package for four at Treasure Island Resort and Casino (Sept. 19-25) and a VIP package for the Shout House Rock ‘N Roll Dueling Pianos (Sept. 26 to Oct. 2).

Also in September, the YMCA will be auctioning off six spots to be the first to make a basket in the new gym. The highest six bidders will gather at 8 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 26, for the event. Winning bidders will each be at one of the new baskets to take their shot and be a part of local history. The public is invited to attend and take pictures of the celebration.

Jaeger said that the YMCA plans to open the new addition on Sept. 26, although the event date is subject to change, depending on the construction progress.

Remodeling of the locker rooms and third studio will begin around Sept. 26 and will be completed in mid-December.