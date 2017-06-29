Michelle Margraf, a meteorologist for the weather service, said a survey team was on the ground Thursday, June 29, assessing the aftermath of the tornado. Crews should be able to determine the path and strength of the tornado that struck the town of Martell and surrounding areas at about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Pierce County Emergency Management Director Gary Brown said between 30 and 35 properties were affected by the storm. That number could rise as assessment teams continue their work, he said, adding that the towns of Martell and Gilman appeared to be the most affected.

Homes, farm structures, commercial buildings and garages were among the damage reports Brown said he's collected so far.

“A lot of properties have significant damage,” Brown said. “It appeared like it was a very powerful storm.”

Reports of damage in Spring Valley might stem from debris that blew in from outside the community, he said.

He said he wasn't aware of anyone requiring assistance from the American Red Cross.

The storm packed heavy rains as well, dropping a confirmed 2.27 inches on River Falls, Margraf said.

Margraf said NWS crews should have more information later in the day.