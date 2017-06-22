Fire and crash reports for June 6-11

• Officers responded to the 400 block of 31st Street for a two-vehicle accident. No injuries were reported.

Wednesday, June 7

• Firefighters responded to an alarm system activation in the 400 block of Vermillion Street at 2:15 p.m. The occupant said that it was caused by burnt toast and the apartment was naturally ventilating with open windows. Firefighters reset the system and cleared the scene.

• A hit-and-run crash was reported in the 1800 block of Market Blvd. at 10:10 a.m.

• Officers responded to the 400 block of General Sieben Drive for a vehicle accident at 1:41 p.m. A 42-year-old Hastings man, Timothy Joseph Knoblach, was cited for impeding traffic. A juvenile female was cited for inattentive driving.

• A hit and run accident was reported in the 1700 block of Market Blvd. at 7:50 p.m.

Thursday, June 8

• Officers responded to the area of Highway 55 and River Street for a motor vehicle accident. Officers cited a 48-year-old Prior Lake woman, Christine Marie Conner, for failure to stop at a red light.

• A three vehicle accident was reported near the intersection of 14th and Vermillion streets. One vehicle ran into the back of another which hit the car in front of it causing minor to moderate damage on all vehicles.

• Officers responded to an accident in the 1300 block of General Sieben Drive. A 17-year-old juvenile was cited for failure to drive with due care.

Friday, June 9

• A two-vehicle accident was reported in the area of Red Wing Blvd. and Tiffany Drive. Two people had minor injuries.

Saturday, June 10

• Firefighters responded to a down power line off of St. Croix Trail and blocking traffic around 12:42 p.m.

Sunday, June 11

• Firefighters were called to the 4600 block of 215th Street East for a gas leak at 10:15 p.m. The resident left a gas stove on. Firefighters shut off the stove and ventilated the structure.

• A three-vehicle accident was reported in the 900 block of Vermillion Street at 2:20 p.m. One person was reportedly injured.

• Officers assisted the state patrol with a personal injury accident at the intersection of 10th and Vermillion streets. The southbound lanes were closed for about 45 minutes.

• Firefighters responded to a call about a downed power line near the intersection of Lillehei Ave. and 200th Street around 10 a.m. Upon arrival there were no hazards so firefighters cleared the scene.