A Wisconsin State Patrol news release states a 55-year-old Nelson woman who was driving the minivan sustained life-threatening injuries in the crash, reported at 6:25 a.m. on Highway 35 at County Road D.

The release states two students sustained possible injuries in the crash, but were not transported from the scene. The bus contained seven occupants; two students were beginning to load the bus at the time of the crash.

The bus, driven by a 74-year-old Maiden Rock man who wasn’t injured, had activated its red warning lights and extended its stop arm, according to the State Patrol. Alcohol use was not detected on the bus driver, according to troopers.

The minivan driver, who had to be extricated from her vehicle, was not wearing a seat belt, the release states.

“This crash is a stark reminder that morning commuters need to be attentive to quickly changing traffic conditions,” the release states. “When school buses are present, slow down, give distance and be patient.”

The drivers’ identities were not immediately released pending family notification.

Red Wing firefighters and EMS crews, along with Ellsworth fire, North Memorial Air Care and the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department assisted with the crash, which remains under investigation.