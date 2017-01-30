Two dead in Friday crash near Miesville
Two people died in a crash just east of Miesville Friday afternoon.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash occurred at 3 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 61 and Highway 316 in Welch Township (Goodhue County). A Chrysler van was driving westbound on Highway 61 and a Ford SUV was southbound on Highway 316 when the two vehicles collided, causing the Ford to roll. Both drivers were killed; a passenger was transported to Regions Hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life threatening.
The drivers have been identified as Betty Lou Ramthun, 73, of Goodhue, and Maxine Marie Jellum, 76, of Morristown. Both were wearing seatbelts and airbags deployed in both vehicles. The state report does not identify a cause for the crash.
Along with the Minnesota State Patrol, the Hastings and Red Wing ambulances responded to the incident, as well as the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.