Two dead in Friday crash near Miesville

The drivers have been identified as Betty Lou Ramthun, 73, of Goodhue, and Maxine Marie Jellum, 76, of Morristown. Both were wearing seatbelts and airbags deployed in both vehicles. The state report does not identify a cause for the crash.

Along with the Minnesota State Patrol, the Hastings and Red Wing ambulances responded to the incident, as well as the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.