One injured in crash just north of Hastings bridge on Highway 61

The car, coming south into Hastings on Highway 61, crashed into the right hand guardrail just before the bridge. One person was injured in the accident. (Star Gazette photo by Alec Hamilton) 1 / 2 A car went into the guardrail just north of the Hastings Bridge, coming into town Wednesday afternoon. (Star Gazette photo by Alec Hamilton) 2 / 2

One person was injured in a car accident just north of the Hastings bridge on southbound Highway 61 Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 11.

For traffic coming into Hastings on Highway 61 from Cottage Grove, the right lane was partially closed around 1 p.m. due to a car up against the guardrail just before the bridge.

Local law enforcement and firefighter/paramedics responded to the scene.

Alec Hamilton Alec Hamilton is a sports reporter and general assignment reporter at the Hastings Star Gazette. He is a journalism graduate of Drake University. ahamilton@rivertowns.net (651) 319-4502