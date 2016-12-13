None hurt in multi-car crash Tuesday afternoon
1 / 3
2 / 3
3 / 3
Four vehicles were involved in a crash late Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 13, on Highway 61 near 18th Street.
According to emergency personnel on the scene, a commercial van stopped quickly and was rear-ended by another passenger vehicle, which was in turn struck by a third vehicle. A pickup truck hit the third vehicle in line and pushed it well underneath the second vehicle.
No one was injured in the incident.
Responders said that they did not believe any road conditions contributed to the crash.
The wreck was cleared by about 4:30 p.m.