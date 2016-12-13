Search
    None hurt in multi-car crash Tuesday afternoon

    By Katrina Styx Today at 4:44 p.m.
    The force of a pickup crashing into a sedan pushed it almost completely underneath another vehicle Tuesday afternoon. (Submitted photo)1 / 3
    Hastings emergency responders work to clear vehicles involved in a crash Tuesday. (Submitted photo)2 / 3
    Although the crash was visually extreme, no one involved was injured, according to emergency personnel at the scene. (Submitted photo)3 / 3

    Four vehicles were involved in a crash late Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 13, on Highway 61 near 18th Street. 

    According to emergency personnel on the scene, a commercial van stopped quickly and was rear-ended by another passenger vehicle, which was in turn struck by a third vehicle. A pickup truck hit the third vehicle in line and pushed it well underneath the second vehicle. 

    No one was injured in the incident.

    Responders said that they did not believe any road conditions contributed to the crash.

    The wreck was cleared by about 4:30 p.m.

    Katrina Styx

    Katrina Styx started working at the Hastings Star Gazette 2010 as a reporter. She became the editor in 2016. She has a bachelor's degree in English with a minor in journalism from the University of Wisconsin - River Falls. Prior to coming to Hastings, Katrina reported for weekly newspapers in Jordan, Minn., and River Falls, Wis.

    KStyx@hastingsstargazette.com
    (651) 319-4501
