    Driver injured in truck-semi crash in Cottage Grove

    By Scott Wente Today at 10:03 a.m.
    Emergency workers help the driver of a pickup truck involved in a crash with a semitrailer Monday morning at the intersection of U.S. 61 and Highway 95 in Cottage Grove. (Bulletin photo by Scott Wente)1 / 3
    A state trooper looks over the damage Monday at U.S. 61 and Highway 95, where a semitrailer and pickup truck collided in the intersection. (Bulletin photo by Scott Wente)2 / 3
    The driver of a truck that collided with a semitrailer is placed on a stretcher Monday morning at the crash site at U.S. 61 and Highway 95 in Cottage Grove. (Bulletin photo by Scott Wente)3 / 3

    A driver was transported by ambulance after his pickup truck collided with a semitrailer at a busy U.S. 61 intersection Monday in Cottage Grove.

    Authorities were called after 8 a.m. to the crash at U.S. 61 and Highway 95, also known as Manning Avenue.

    A witness said the semitrailer was southbound on U.S. 61 when it struck the driver side of a truck that entered the intersection from West Point Douglas Road.

    The intersection is controlled with stoplights.

    Emergency workers used extrication tools to help remove the driver of the pickup, before transporting him in a Hastings ambulance.

    The crash backed up southbound U.S. 61 traffic for more than a half-hour.

    The State Patrol was on scene investigating.

    Check back for updates.

    Scott Wente

    Scott Wente has been editor at the South Washington County Bulletin since 2011. He worked as a reporter at other Forum Communications newspapers from 2003 to 2011.

    swente@swcbulletin.com
    (651) 459-7600
