Driver injured in truck-semi crash in Cottage Grove

Authorities were called after 8 a.m. to the crash at U.S. 61 and Highway 95, also known as Manning Avenue.

A witness said the semitrailer was southbound on U.S. 61 when it struck the driver side of a truck that entered the intersection from West Point Douglas Road.

The intersection is controlled with stoplights.

Emergency workers used extrication tools to help remove the driver of the pickup, before transporting him in a Hastings ambulance.

The crash backed up southbound U.S. 61 traffic for more than a half-hour.

The State Patrol was on scene investigating.

