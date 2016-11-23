Search
    Crashes leave area roadways closed down

    By Chad Richardson Today at 8:55 a.m.

    Icy roads have led to a mess on area roadways, including a pair of major road closures near Hastings.

    According to the Dakota County Sheriff's Department, "two separate semi-truck crashes causing major road closures/detours. Northbound Highway 52 is closed at Highway 50. Traffic is being diverted Eastbound to Goodwin Avenue, Northbound to County Road 46 and Westbound back to Highway 52.

    "Southbound Highway 52 is closed at 200th Street . Traffic is being diverted Eastbound 200th Street to Goodwin Avenue, Southbound to Highway 50 and Westbound back to Highway 52.

    "For the second crash, County Road 47 is shut down southbound at Goodwin Avenue and northbound in the city of Hampton."

    We will post more information about these crashes as it becomes available. 

    Chad Richardson

    Chad Richardson is the news director for RiverTown Multimedia. He was the publisher of four RiverTown publications until 2016, when he was named news director. He was previously general manager of the Farmington Independent and Rosemount Town Pages from 2000 to 2007. He worked at the Hastings Star Gazette from 1996 to 2000 as a photographer and reporter. He also worked as a photographer and writer at the Pope County Tribune in Glenwood.

    CRichardson@rivertowns.net
    (651) 319-4500
