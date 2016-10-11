Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Deer causes motorcycle ejection, injuries

    By Sarah Young Today at 7:29 a.m.

    TOWN OF ISABELLE -- A 29-year-old Minnesota man was thrown from his motorcycle Monday evening when a deer jumped out in front of him.

    Stephen N. Kelly, Hastings, Minn., was traveling northbound on Highway 35 east of County Road EE in the town of Isabelle at about 6:14 p.m. Oct. 10 when the incident occurred.

    Red Wing EMS transported him to Mayo Clinic Health Systems in Red Wing with undisclosed injuries.

    Ellsworth Fire also assisted Pierce County Sheriff’s deputies at the scene.

    Explore related topics:NewsaccidentsDeerMotorcycleIsabellewisconsin
    Sarah Young

    Sarah Young was appointed the editor of the Pierce County Herald in February 2015. She joined RiverTown Multimedia in October 2013 as a news reporter for the New Richmond News, where she covered community events, spot news and education in Hammond, Roberts, Somerset and St. Croix County Circuit Court. Previously she free-lanced for the River Falls Journal, Hudson Star-Observer, RiverTown special publications and the Superior Catholic Herald. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Spanish and French in 2001. She completed a minor in journalism in 2004. 

    syoung@rivertowns.net
    (715) 273-4334
    Advertisement
    randomness