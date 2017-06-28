The property sleeps 700 guests in 209 rooms with a variety of accommodations and includes two swimming pools, a spa, restaurants and ballroom overlooking Lake Superior.

The resort was with the ski hill just a few miles away. The ski hill and neighboring properties are no longer associated with the business operation of the lakeside resort.

The resort was founded by Swedish immigrant Charles Axel Nelson and the Nelson name would become synonymous with the North Shore and Minnesota skiing for a century. Nancy Burns and Scott Harrison purchased the resort in 1988 and have owned it until now.

The property includes 43,000 square feet of finished space in the large lakeside lodge along with the Cliff House Townhomes, Log Homes and Poplar River condominiums and the Sea Villa Townhomes just down Highway 61.

The sale is being offered by Minneapolis-based SVN Northco Real Estate Services.

The Lutsen lodge listing follows the recent listing of the historic Naniboujou Lodge near Hovland and the sale of Gunflint Lodge by the Kerfoot family, the oldest on the Gunflint Trail, in 2016.