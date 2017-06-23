Mary Scheide, manager at Pleasant Hill Library, said that she came up with the idea for fitness kits when she discovered a library in Kansas with a similar program. She approached Regina Hospital with the idea and applied for a charitable contribution. The library received a $1,480 charitable contribution from the organization to purchase the materials needed for the fitness kits.

"The idea is that individuals would have a chance to perhaps try some equipment that maybe they're thinking about purchasing, but give it a try before they make that purchase," Scheide said.

Each kit comes in a tote bag that is available for check out. The kits contain the proper tools for the workout and either a DVD with instructions or printed instructions. Pleasant Hill is offering 12 different fitness kits that were decided based on the offerings of the Kansas library system as well as current trends in fitness.

"It's exciting because it came out of a partnership that the library had with Regina and I think it's a really great example of community organizations working together that have similar goals," Scheide said.

Scheide said that the library strives to support lifelong learning in three ways: encouraging love of learning, responding to people's need for information and re-enriching the quality of life in the community. The fitness kits fit under the third piece of their mission statement of enriching the quality of life in the community, she said.

The kits are available on a first-come, first-served basis for a three-week loan period. Fitness kits available at the library include Restore Muscle Therapy Foam Roller, GoFit Ultimate ProGym, Hand Therapy, Pilates Toning Ring, Pilates Yoga Figure 8, Premium Resistance Loop Bands, Stretch Out Strap, Strong Core & Back, T'ai Chi, Cardio-to-Go, Core Stability Ball and Total Body Toning.