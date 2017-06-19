Hostage negotiator used in Hastings domestic arrest

Hastings police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance in the 1500 block of Bailey Street at 9:54 p.m. A female victim was able to escape the home and informed arriving officers that her husband had a loaded gun in the kitchen, according to police.

Officers set up a perimeter and the female was moved out of the area to an ambulance.

The Dakota County MAAG Team responded to the situation. A hostage negotiator made contact with Salzl and he eventually exited the home at about 11:45 p.m., according to police.

Salzl was arrested and booked at the Dakota County jail.