House fire April 12 causes major damage; no injuries

Upon arrival, heavy fire was visible on the rear of the structure both on the exterior and interior. Fire was in the attic traveling both north and south.

Firefighters performed an offensive interior attack while crews laddered the roof and vented the attic area and assisted in working to extinguish the fire.

"The firefighters did a fantastic job of quickly bringing the fire under control and keeping it from spreading further," said Mike Schutt, fire and EMS director at the Hastings Fire Department.

During the firefighting operations, a hose line "kicked" while a firefighter was working on a ground ladder. The kick caused the firefighter to lose his balance and fall about 5 feet. The firefighter was not injured.

The overhead electrical power lines leading to the residence shorted out during the fire. It created a large volume of arcing that lasted about 20 seconds.

The structure sustained major damage, but Schutt said that he believes it is repairable. The estimated cost of damage is about $125,000 to $150,000.

The fire was caused by the unintentional discarding of smoking material. The origin of the fire was on the deck next to the exterior wall.