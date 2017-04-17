Search
    Vehicle pursuit ends in Hastings; suspect flees on foot

    By Michelle Wirth on Apr 17, 2017 at 10:01 a.m.

    Police said a suspect fled on foot Sunday, April 16, after a vehicle pursuit that started in the west metro ended in Hastings.

    Authorities said the incident began in Hennepin County. Hastings police became involved about 9:30 p.m. as the vehicle continued to the west side of Hastings. The vehicle was rendered inoperable, the driver stopped the vehicle and fled on foot.

    A State Patrol helicopter and K-9 units became involved as authorities searched for the driver. The Hastings police helped set up a perimeter, but police were unable to locate the individual.

    Hastings Police Chief Bryan Schafer said that there is no imminent danger to the public.

    More information will be posted as it becomes available.

    Michelle Wirth

    Michelle Wirth graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire in 2013 with a degree in journalism and web design. She worked as a web content editor for a trade association before coming to the Hastings Star Gazette in 2016.

