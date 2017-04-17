Vehicle pursuit ends in Hastings; suspect flees on foot
Police said a suspect fled on foot Sunday, April 16, after a vehicle pursuit that started in the west metro ended in Hastings.
Authorities said the incident began in Hennepin County. Hastings police became involved about 9:30 p.m. as the vehicle continued to the west side of Hastings. The vehicle was rendered inoperable, the driver stopped the vehicle and fled on foot.
A State Patrol helicopter and K-9 units became involved as authorities searched for the driver. The Hastings police helped set up a perimeter, but police were unable to locate the individual.
Hastings Police Chief Bryan Schafer said that there is no imminent danger to the public.
More information will be posted as it becomes available.
More from the Hastings Star Gazette