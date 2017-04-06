PHOTOS: Hastings Tastings raises more than $20K for HFS

There were about 400 guests in attendance and 17 food establishments participating in the event. Guests had the opportunity to vote for their favorite establishments in several different categories.

PREVIOUSLY: Hastings Tastings raises money for City-Wide Food Fight

The People's Choice Award winners included: The Onion Grille for best overall, Treasure Island Resort and Casino for best entree, BreakAway Arts and Cafe for best appetizer and Perkins Restaurant and Bakery for best dessert.

Participating food establishments included: Alexis Bailly Vineyard, The Bierstube, BreakAway Arts & Café, Coborn's, Cub Foods, Dunn Brothers Coffee, El Mexican, Green Mill Restaurant & Bar, Hastings Co-op Creamery, Noodles & Company, The Onion Grille, Papa Murphy's, Perkins Restaurant, Schoolhouse Scoop, Spiral Natural Foods Co-Op, Treasure Island Resort and Casino and Vista Rio.

