    PHOTOS: Hastings Tastings raises more than $20K for HFS

    By Michelle Wirth Today at 9:30 a.m.
    Perkins won the People's Choice for Best Dessert. Picture, from left, are Ali Fairbanks of HFS, Chris Kennedy and Becca Caneff.1 / 4
    The Onion Grille won the People's Choice for Best Overall award. Pictured, from left, are Ali Fairbanks of HFS, Wendy Dodge-Agen, Emily Bachrodt and Dave Youngren. (Submitted photos)2 / 4
    Treasure Island Resort and Casino won People's Choice for Best Entree. Pictured, from left, are Ali Fairbanks, James Powers, Greg Schmotzer and Amy Sutton of HFS.3 / 4
    BreakAway Arts Cafe won the People's Choice Best Appetizer award. Pictured , from left, are Ali Fairbanks of Hastings Family Service, Alex Hacker, Christy Hamilton, Angela Baker, Mecca Page and Erica Sandquist.4 / 4

    The 22nd annual Hastings Tastings event March 28 raised approximately $24,217 for Hastings Family Service food shelf. All proceeds from the event will receive a proportionate match from Minnesota FoodShare.

    There were about 400 guests in attendance and 17 food establishments participating in the event. Guests had the opportunity to vote for their favorite establishments in several different categories.

    PREVIOUSLY: Hastings Tastings raises money for City-Wide Food Fight

    The People's Choice Award winners included: The Onion Grille for best overall, Treasure Island Resort and Casino for best entree, BreakAway Arts and Cafe for best appetizer and Perkins Restaurant and Bakery for best dessert.

    Participating food establishments included: Alexis Bailly Vineyard, The Bierstube, BreakAway Arts & Café, Coborn's, Cub Foods, Dunn Brothers Coffee, El Mexican, Green Mill Restaurant & Bar, Hastings Co-op Creamery, Noodles & Company, The Onion Grille, Papa Murphy's, Perkins Restaurant, Schoolhouse Scoop, Spiral Natural Foods Co-Op, Treasure Island Resort and Casino and Vista Rio.

    Explore related topics:Newslocalhastingshastings family serviceHastings Tastings
    Michelle Wirth

    Michelle Wirth graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire in 2013 with a degree in journalism and web design. She worked as a web content editor for a trade association before coming to the Hastings Star Gazette in 2016.

    mwirth@rivertowns.net
    (651) 319-4503
