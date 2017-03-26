HFS to host Hastings Tastings March 28

The event will feature food, a silent auction, raffles, a cash bar and entertainment.

There will be 17 local food establishments participating in this year's Hastings Tastings.

"All the restaurants are set up with the little tastings, but you'll end up full by the end of the night; there's so much food," said Ali Fairbanks, Just Friends coordinator and programs assistant at HFS.

Guests will be able to walk around and eat a tasting from the various restaurants. In addition to tasting the food, Fairbanks said that each table will have a ballot for the guest to fill out. The ballot will allow the guest to vote for the best restaurant, best entree, best appetizer and best dessert. The food establishments will typically pick their best dishes because they want to win, Fairbanks said. The results of the contest will be revealed at the end of the evening.

Participating food establishments at this year's Hastings Tastings include: Alexis Bailly Vineyard, The Bierstube, BreakAway Arts & Cafe, Coborn's, Cub Foods, Dunn Bros Coffee, El Mexican, Green Mill Restaurant & Bar, Hastings Co-op Creamery, Noodles & Company, The Onion Grille, Papa Murphy's, Perkins Restaurant, Schoolhouse Scoop, Spiral Natural Foods Co-Op, Treasure Island Resort and Casino and Vista Rio.

Fairbanks said that about 400 guests are expected and there will be plenty to do. People will have an opportunity to walk around the silent auction, buy raffle tickets for wine and beer, taste the food and more.

"It's a really fun event, it's just a social hour kind of thing, a night out," she said.

Tickets can be purchased in advance for $35 at Hastings Family Service, Coborn's, Cub Foods or the Hastings YMCA. Ticket prices will be $40 on the day of the event.

Hastings Tastings is also part of the City-Wide Food Fight which was declared at the city council meeting March 6. Proceeds from Hastings Tastings will go toward the efforts of Hastings Family Service. Any donations made from Feb. 24 to April 2 will be matched proportionately by MN FoodShare.

The Minnesota FoodShare March Campaign is an annual food drive encouraging faith communities, civic organizations, schools, businesses, families and individuals to re-stock food shelves across the state of Minnesota. For more information about Hastings Tastings or the City-Wide Food Fight, visit the Hastings Family Service website at www.hastingsfamilyservice.org.