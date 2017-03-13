HHS instrumentalists selected for MMEA all-state
Three Hastings High School instrumentalists were featured at the Minnesota Music Educators Association annual conference.
Two HHS seniors, Will Alongi (percussion) and Katherine McCord (French horn) were selected by audition to participate in the MMEA All-State band. Both Alongi and McCord participated with the rest of the band in a week-long camp last August. In February, they rejoined the group for rehearsals and performed Saturday, Feb. 18, at Orchestra Hall. The All-State band was directed by Jerry Luckhart of the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities.
Another HHS senior, Krista Gomez, was selected to play in the All-State orchestra, playing viola.
All-State musicians are selected from high schools all across the state of Minnesota. Each year, they are invited to perform at the annual MMEA conference.