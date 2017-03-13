HHS instrumentalists selected for MMEA all-state

William Alongi, left, and Katherine McCord performed at the MMEA conference as part of the All-State band. They are pictured here in 2016, after being selected. (File photo)

Two HHS seniors, Will Alongi (percussion) and Katherine McCord (French horn) were selected by audition to participate in the MMEA All-State band. Both Alongi and McCord participated with the rest of the band in a week-long camp last August. In February, they rejoined the group for rehearsals and performed Saturday, Feb. 18, at Orchestra Hall. The All-State band was directed by Jerry Luckhart of the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities.