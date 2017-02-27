Grammy winner has roots in Hastings

In addition to being nominated and winning a Grammy, Martin and his group performed on stage with Ravi Coltrane. They performed "Mallet Quartet: III (Fast)." Martin said that they performed the piece and then about 15 minutes later, their category was announced.

"It was a really intense 15 minutes of life," he said.

Martin said that the entire experience was amazing and he is very honored and humbled by it.

Martin's earliest memories of music are rooted in this city. His first piano teacher started teaching him how to play when he was four years old. Although he moved away at the age of 5, Martin said that Hastings is very much a part of his identity.

Music was always something Martin was interested in. Learning the piano gave him a foundation in music and then he was able to jump to some other instruments, he said. When he decided to try out percussion, it ended up being a match.

"The cool thing about percussion is that it is so diverse," Martin said.

One of his favorite things about percussion is that it is not defined by one single instrument, which is also why he said that he can't name a favorite percussion instrument. The idea that he could be doing something completely different every day is exciting, he said.

Martin's passion for music continued even after he completed his undergrad in music from Rutgers University. He went on to get a master's degree and doctorate in music from Northwestern University. It was during his graduate studies at Northwestern when he met the other three members of Three Coast Percussion.

The group loved playing together and slowly started finding places to play their music until it took off and became a full time job four years ago, Martin said. The "Steve Reich" album that won the Grammy was inspired by Steve Reich, the American composer. Martin said that a lot of Reich's music puts percussion at the center of his music. Three Coast Percussion has been playing a lot of the music on the album for years but they had never recorded it, Martin said.

The album was recorded over a period of six days and it was released in 2016, in time for Steve Reich's 80th birthday. The music saw an immediate positive response, but Martin said it was a huge honor to just be nominated for a Grammy.

Now that the group has won a Grammy, they are not slowing down. Three Coast Percussion is on tour through the end of May and they have a new album on the horizon.

"This award really meant a lot to us and we're hoping that it will help to continue to push ourselves," Martin said.