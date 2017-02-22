Lewis constituents call for town hall
Constituents of Rep. Jason Lewis, frustrated with his lack of planned town halls during the Congressional recess, have taken it upon themselves to plan "Congressional District 2 Constituent Town Halls With or Without Rep. Jason Lewis."
The first meeting will be from 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at Wentworth Library in West St. Paul. The second meeting will be from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at Burnhaven Library in Burnsville.
Those attending the meeting will review Lewis' activity in Congress so far, allow constituents to ask questions they would like to ask Lewis and have local legislators speak.
According to organizers, Lewis has been invited to these meetings but has declined.