Sex offender notification meeting raises community concern

The notification meeting included information about Wunderlich's criminal history, safety topics, rights and responsibilities of the offender, and community members were given the opportunity to ask a panel of experts questions.

Bryan Schafer, Hastings' chief of police, said that he understands the subject of a sexual offender in the city might make residents feel a sense of vulnerability, but he hopes that by being informed, it would lessen anxiety a little bit.

"Rest assured, we are all working diligently at the state, county and city level to ensure this offender remains compliant and our community is safe," Schafer said.

Criminal history and statistics

Randall Scott Wunderlich, 50, was convicted for sexual contact and assault with female victims. His most recent offense was in 1996 when he was charged with first degree criminal sexual conduct for sexual touching and penetration with a 12-year-old female and 14-year-old female. Wunderlich was sentenced to 30 years in prison. The first 20 years were spent in prison and the last 10 years are to be spent in the community, under the state's intensive supervised release program.

Prior to the 1996 conviction, Wunderlich was convicted of several charges in 1989. He was convicted of first degree criminal sexual conduct, second degree assault and fifth degree assault. For all three of those convictions, he spent a combined maximum sentence of eight years in prison.

Sarah Hustad from the Minnesota Department of Corrections spoke to the community at the public meeting about some of the statistics relating to predatory offenders. She said that 93 percent of offenders have no prior convictions. The next person to offend is more likely to be someone that is not on anyone's radar, she said.

For Wunderlich, there are measures in place to prevent him from reoffending.

Intensive Supervised Release

Wunderlich is released into the community under Intensive Supervised Release (ISR). He has about 40 conditions of release. Some of those conditions include the following: no direct or indirect contact with minors, he must participate in treatment, he cannot use or possess drugs or alcohol and he'll be tested for drugs and alcohol on an ongoing basis.

Wunderlich will be monitored by five different agents with the department of corrections. The agents will work 24 hours a day, seven days a week and 365 days a year. Agents work weekends, evening and holidays.

There are six phases in the ISR program. Phase I involves a minimum of four face-to-face contacts weekly, house arrest and electronic monitoring. All level III offenders are placed on GPS monitoring for a minimum of 60 days during phase one.

Wunderlich is currently in Phase II of the program and is still within the 60 days of electronic monitoring window. Phase II and III still involve house arrest and face-to-face contact but they are modified to reflect the offender's progress. Phase II requires at least two face-to-face contacts per week and phase III requires at least one weekly contact.

Phase IV has less agent contact and a curfew, but two face-to-face contacts are required monthly.

Level III offenders remain in phase V for up to three years. It requires two face-to-face contacts monthly, the offender is required to submit to polygraph testing and has a curfew set by the agent.

Phase VI lasts until the end of a level III offender's sentence. A monthly face-to-face contact with an agent, polygraph tests and a curfew are required.

Concerns

Resident concerns were brought to the attention of officials at the public meeting during the question and answer portion. One person said, "the hysteria is real."

One concern from an attendee was that Wunderlich will be living in the area of Pine Street and Southview Drive, which is near a bus stop, Pinecrest Elementary and Hastings Middle schools.

Schafer said that the police department usually monitors bus stops and they will continue to do so.

"The difference, of course, is that we know who this individual is, and if he's seen out of course we are going to pay attention to that," Schafer said.

Once a child is at school, there is already a system in place at the public schools for safety relating to sexual predators. Deanna Werner, coordinator of district services, said that there is a visitor screen system in place for that very reason. The Raptor system went live in all Hastings Public Schools in the fall. The system is designed to screen visitors for sex offenders. Raptor combines the registered sex offender databases from all 50 states and performs an instant sex offender background check every time a visitor enters.

The screening process is the best way to prevent a sex offender from entering a school building, Werner said.

Another question that a resident asked was whether or not Wunderlich would be able to be out in the community. Hustad said that he will be allowed to do what he needs to do. He can go to work, go to treatment, go shopping, do his laundry, "to live free from harassment; if he's harassed, the person harassing him might be breaking the law," she said.

However, Hustad said that the community is able to assist in monitoring his behavior and activities where it is appropriate. If someone sees something that looks suspicious, they are encouraged to call the police. In the case that a violation does occur, a warrant would be issued for Wunderlich and he would be taken into custody immediately.

City ordinance

As of Feb. 21, there were more than 800 signatures on a petition at petitions24.com to create a city ordinance restricting where sexual offenders can reside within city limits. Citizens provided several reasons for signing the petition, including that they have small children living in the area, there is a daycare not far from the area Wunderlich will be living, there is a bus stop nearby, people should feel safe in the place that they live and more.

Mayor Paul Hicks said that with or without a petition, he thinks it is a significant issue.

"We want to see if there is an ordinance we can put together to fit our city," Hicks said.

The ordinance idea was brought to the city council meeting Feb. 21. Hicks said that there are about 40 Minnesota cities with similar ordinances regarding sexual predators, but the council's public safety committee (Lori Braucks, Lisa Leifeld and Tina Folch) will look at potential ordinances that would fit Hastings. This would include areas that would restrict sex offenders from living within kid safety zones, within so many feet of a school, within so many feet of licensed daycares, etc.

The committee would discuss the possibilities and bring forth a recommendation to the city council. There would be a first reading of the ordinance, then a public hearing for comments and the ordinance would be voted on by the city council.

Unfortunately for concerned residents, a newly adopted ordinance would not be retroactive. This means that the sex offenders who are already living in the community would not be forced to move due to a new city ordinance. However, a new ordinance would apply to any future sex offenders who transition into the Hastings community.