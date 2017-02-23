Hastings Reads explores Japanese culture

Hastings Reads is a community-wide reading program that seeks to encourage reading and discussion of books. The 2017 theme is the Japanese-American Experience.

The high school and adult book selection is "Hotel on the Corner of Bitter and Sweet," by New York Times bestselling author Jamie Ford. The middle grades selection is "Dust of Eden" by Mariko Nagai. The elementary grades selection is "A Place Where Sunflowers Grow," written by Amy Lee-Tai and illustrated by Felicia Hoshino.

The Hastings Reads main event, a visit from Jamie Ford, was held Tuesday, Feb. 21. There are two more Hastings Reads events left.

On Feb. 24, from 6-7:30 p.m., the Hastings YMCA, 85 Pleasant Drive, will host a family fun night for elementary children and their families. There will be pizza and fun family activities related to the book "A Place Where Sunflowers Grow."

On Feb. 27, from 6-8 p.m., the Pleasant Hill Library will host a class on Chinese brush painting for ages 12-18. Teens will learn to paint Chinese characters, animals and natural subjects and scenes on rice paper using bamboo brushes and ink. Registration is required for this event. The library phone number is 651-438-0200.