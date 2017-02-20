Skip to main content
Login
Register
Classifieds
CarsHQ
JobsHQ
HomesHQ
ApartmentsHQ
Classifieds
Marketplace
Hastings Star Gazette
Search
Search
Sections
Home
news
Headlines
8 little known facts about U.S. president's that might leave you scratching your head
Klobuchar features Emily's Bakery & Deli at Minnesota Morning
Open house reveals remodeling concepts at Pleasant Hill Library
Dakota Electric members donate more than $27,000 to neighbors in need
UPDATE: 'I would not have expected this,' murder suspect's landlord says
More Topics
crime and courts
City of Hastings
education
business
Dakota County
sports
Headlines
HHS falls to Simley in dual for conference championship
HHS boys' hockey loses to Eagan, beats Henry Sibley
Raider girls' basketball beats Simley to stay one game behind Mahtomedi
HHS nordic ski teams end season at section tournament
HHS falls to Eagan 8-0 in first round of section playoffs
More Topics
high school
amateur
outdoors
life
Headlines
Hastings native returns to Hastings stage
Percussion Ensemble and Marimba Choir give concert in Hastings Feb. 18
HHS crowns 8 Sno-Week royals
HHS winter play to be presented Feb. 10-12
Pop-up photography exhibit displays photos from around the world
More Topics
arts and entertainment
food
health
religion
family
events
notices
Headlines
19HA-PR-17-107 FREEMAN
ORD NO 2017-2 denmark
ORD NO 2017-01 denmark
SPECIAL MEETING
ANNUAL MEETING vermillion
obituaries
Headlines
Michael Justen, 78
Brady L. Kragenbring, 24
Courtney T. Pahl, 25
Carol Ann Pettit, 84
Charles D. Wright, 91
opinion
Headlines
Editorial: Vermillion Street plan needs to be strong, proactive
Editorial: City goals are heading in the right direction
Letters to the editor for Feb. 9
Editorial: City dogs should be licensed
Letters to the editor for Jan. 12
More Topics
letters
editorials
Magazine Rack
Real Estate Showcase
Print Ads
Weather Forecast
Close
Forecast
Radar
8 little known facts about U.S. president's that might leave you scratching your head
By
Ross Torgerson
Today at 4:16 p.m.
Explore related topics:
News
President's Day
Donald Trump
united states president's
President's
Advertisement