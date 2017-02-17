Vehicle drives into window at Emily’s Bakery
A vehicle crashed into the window at Emily’s Bakery and Deli in the Midtown Shopping Center Friday morning, Feb. 17.
Bakery staff said that instead of reversing out of the parking spot in front of Emily’s window, a vehicle moved forward, crashing into the front of the building causing some damage.
No injuries were reported.
There was broken glass on the sidewalk and some of the brick of the building was out of place. The area was swept up by employees and business continued to run as usual.
