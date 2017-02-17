Search
    Vehicle drives into window at Emily’s Bakery

    By Michelle Wirth Today at 11:55 a.m.

    A vehicle crashed into the window at Emily’s Bakery and Deli in the Midtown Shopping Center Friday morning, Feb. 17.

    Bakery staff said that instead of reversing out of the parking spot in front of Emily’s window, a vehicle moved forward, crashing into the front of the building causing some damage.

    No injuries were reported.

    There was broken glass on the sidewalk and some of the brick of the building was out of place. The area was swept up by employees and business continued to run as usual.

    Michelle Wirth

    Michelle Wirth graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire in 2013 with a degree in journalism and web design. She worked as a web content editor for a trade association before coming to the Hastings Star Gazette in 2016.

    mwirth@rivertowns.net
    (651) 319-4503
