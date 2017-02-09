"Thanks to the skill and science deployed by BNSF Railway, the route through Marias Pass in Montana will be open for our trains to safely use when they arrive tomorrow," Amtrak spokesman Marc Magliari said on Wednesday.

Service on the Empire Builder continued between St. Paul and Chicago during the avalanche cleanup in the Marias Pass in the Rocky Mountains in northwestern Montana.

Passengers on their way to Spokane, Seattle and Portland on Monday were returned to Chicago by bus or else made alternative travel plans, according to Amtrak officials.

Passengers with further questions can call (800) USA-RAIL for information.

After chase, officers catch Perham man suspected of exposing himself to girl

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. — A man suspected of burglarizing a house in Nelson and later exposing himself outside the Target store in Alexandria was arrested after a chase Tuesday night, Feb. 7.

A news release from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office identified the suspect as Jason Dennis Maloney, 40, of Perham.

The chase began after a teenage girl reported a man exposing himself in a vehicle in the Target parking lot just before 8 p.m. The girl drove away but the suspect followed in a Ford Explorer. The girl provided a license plate number, which matched one given earlier in the day by a man in Nelson reporting a burglary, the sheriff's office said.

Law enforcement arrived at Target and chased the Explorer onto a frontage road.

The Explorer entered a gas station parking lot and then drove over the curb to another parking lot before fleeing from Douglas County deputies and Alexandria police. The fastest speed during the pursuit was 52 mph.

A Douglas County deputy performed a pursuit intervention technique — also known as a PIT maneuver — to stop the Explorer. When Maloney was removed from the vehicle, he resisted being handcuffed and attempted to run away.

Maloney is in the Douglas County Jail pending review of the case and potential charges.