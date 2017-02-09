The three-day competition with teams of three transform an 8-foot cube of compacted snow into a work of art using only hand tools. Eleven teams participated at this year's competition.

Jared and his teammates call themselves the Shadow Men. Trost said that the team does their best to create shadows when they are working on a sculpture, so they decided to name their team after that strategy.

"What makes (snow sculptures) exciting is the shadow that is created from the snow," Trost said.

This year, the Shadow Men created a sculpture that depicts a man with a sheriff's star on his chest resting underneath a cactus. Jared said they named it "Under A Rest" as a play on words because a sheriff would arrest someone, but he was taking a snooze under a cactus.

It took three days to make the sculpture. The Shadow Men used nothing but hand tools, including an ice saw, a metal lathe, a curry comb, sandpaper and a mending plate.

"This year, it was really icy on the outside; the blocks were really hard," Jared said.

However, the Shadow Men worked hard on the first day of the competition to remove the snow that they needed to in order to find the initial shape and create the proper proportions. Jared said that Krueger does a good job of finding that first shape and Tim is able to find the detail and fine tune the final sculpture. As for himself, Jared said that he falls somewhere in between the two, but that is what makes them a good team.

One of Jared's favorite parts about competing in snow sculpting is listening to the onlookers guess what they are creating during the process. He said that the test of whether or not you are doing a good job is if people are guessing what you are making.